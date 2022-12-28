Andretti hint at driver pairing as F1 plans ramp up

Sam Hall

Former F1 champion Mario Andretti has suggested a potential driver line-up should the Andretti Global bid to join the F1 grid get the green light.

Michael Andretti, the son of 1978 champion Mario, has been working tirelessly to make his team the 11th in the paddock, expanding the championship beyond 20 cars for the first time since 2016.

The team recently broke ground on a new $200million headquarters with Andretti Jr revealing his "hope" that a deal was close to being concluded to secure its F1 berth.

Turning attention to a potential driver line-up, Andretti Sr told SoyMotor.com, "One of the drivers who 99 per cent would be in the team is Colton Herta, but he would need someone with more experience alongside him.

“This would make the team much more complete and that is what is being discussed right now as part of the plan.

“The main goal would be to have a very experienced driver alongside a new talent, and to have at least one American driver in the team.”

AlphaTauri had tried to sign Herta, who drives for Andretti's IndyCar operation, as Pierre Gasly's replacement for 2023, but a lack of super licence points and the FIA's refusal to grant an exception made this impossible.

Turning his attention to the experienced head needed to race alongside Herta, Andretti was asked about a potential reunion with Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard having raced with a joint McLaren and Andretti entry at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

“It’s very possible, of course,” added Andretti. “His experience is immeasurable and it would be a tremendous thing for us, so we’re going to look at it.

“I think he wants to keep racing and he’s still in his prime.”