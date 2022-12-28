Verstappen backed for early F1 exit

Sam Hall

Wednesday 28 December 2022 07:50 - Updated: 07:50

Max Verstappen has been backed to exit F1 early after securing two world titles before his 26th birthday.

The Dutchman became the youngest driver ever to start a grand prix when he lined up on the grid at Albert Park in 2015. He was aged just 17 and 166 days, a record that will never be broken given subsequently introduced FIA rules setting a minimum age of 18.

His current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028 when Verstappen will be 31.

But after a record-breaking campaign with 15 wins, GPFans readers do not expect the driver to copy the likes of Fernando Alonso and stick around for a prolonged period.

In a poll asking 'Could Max Verstappen really call time on F1 early?', the answer was clear.

Poll Results

He started so young so no surprise if he quit young, too - 76 percent

No. Who knows what he could achieve into his 30s and beyond - 24 percent

What you said

In the comments section on this poll, user 'Howzat' wrote: "I wouldn't be surprised. Max loves racing and has interests in other classes and series and he's not just F1 minded from what he's said, which is a refreshing change.

"He likes the driving and is less focused on the other stuff like image and other F1-ey stuff

"I'm sure many will have their fingers firmly crossed and knuckles white at the thought too!"

AlBaars420 added: "Max doesn't need to make another cent in his life. I can see him racing in other classes of motor racing. F1 is a zoo."