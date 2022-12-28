Verstappen backed for early F1 exit
F1 News
Verstappen backed for early F1 exit
Max Verstappen has been backed to exit F1 early after securing two world titles before his 26th birthday.
The Dutchman became the youngest driver ever to start a grand prix when he lined up on the grid at Albert Park in 2015. He was aged just 17 and 166 days, a record that will never be broken given subsequently introduced FIA rules setting a minimum age of 18.
His current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028 when Verstappen will be 31.
But after a record-breaking campaign with 15 wins, GPFans readers do not expect the driver to copy the likes of Fernando Alonso and stick around for a prolonged period.
In a poll asking 'Could Max Verstappen really call time on F1 early?', the answer was clear.
Poll Results
He started so young so no surprise if he quit young, too - 76 percent
No. Who knows what he could achieve into his 30s and beyond - 24 percent
What you said
In the comments section on this poll, user 'Howzat' wrote: "I wouldn't be surprised. Max loves racing and has interests in other classes and series and he's not just F1 minded from what he's said, which is a refreshing change.
"He likes the driving and is less focused on the other stuff like image and other F1-ey stuff
"I'm sure many will have their fingers firmly crossed and knuckles white at the thought too!"
AlBaars420 added: "Max doesn't need to make another cent in his life. I can see him racing in other classes of motor racing. F1 is a zoo."