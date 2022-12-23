AlphaTauri announce New York launch for 2023 F1 car

Ian Parkes

Friday 23 December 2022 17:12

AlphaTauri has become the third F1 team to confirm the launch of its 2023 challenger.

The Faenza-based squad has pipped Aston Martin and Ferrari by confirming it will unveil the AT04 on February 11, but with a twist as the wraps will be taken off the car in New York.

Aston Martin was the first to confirm its launch, which is to take place at Silverstone on February 13, with Ferrari following a day later on Valentine's Day.

For AlphaTauri, given the team has become synonymous with a fashion brand, its launch coincides with New York Fashion Week.

The launch, however, will be of the livery only, with the full-spec car not due to be seen until the sole pre-season test in Bahrain that runs from February 23-25.

Nyck De Vries will be on hand to unveil the AT04 ahead of his debut F1 campaign after replacing Pierre Gasly, who has joined Alpine, with Yuki Tsunoda his team-mate.

For the Japanese driver, it will be his third F1 season.