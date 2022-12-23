Mercedes fire up W14 for first time

Ian Parkes

Friday 23 December 2022 09:29 - Updated: 09:29

There is nothing like the first fire-up of an F1 car, and shortly ahead of Christmas, Mercedes has done exactly that with its W14.

Engineers and technicians gathered at the headquarters of Mercedes' power-unit facility, High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, to listen to the system get put through its initial paces.

Mercedes has released a short video clip you can watch here, and of course, listen to the sweet sound of the W14 PU.