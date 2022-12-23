Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Mercedes fire up W14 for first time

Mercedes fire up W14 for first time

F1 News

Mercedes fire up W14 for first time

Mercedes fire up W14 for first time

There is nothing like the first fire-up of an F1 car, and shortly ahead of Christmas, Mercedes has done exactly that with its W14.

Engineers and technicians gathered at the headquarters of Mercedes' power-unit facility, High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, to listen to the system get put through its initial paces.

Mercedes has released a short video clip you can watch here, and of course, listen to the sweet sound of the W14 PU.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x