Rosberg compares Vettel to NFL legend Brady

Ewan Gale

Saturday 24 December 2022 09:00

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg believes Sebastian Vettel would "think twice" if a top team offered him a seat for 2024.

Vettel, who finished his 299-race career with a point at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in mid-November, was given a fitting farewell by the entire F1 community.

With an element of finality to the occasion, it is not anticipated Vettel will make a comeback.

Rosberg, who retired after his 2016 title triumph, was recently asked on 'Any Driven Monday' if he had regretted the early end to his career. He replied: "No, definitely not.

"I was very lucky that I was able to make such a clean break and be really fulfilled with the way it went and with the next step in life as well.

"So I was very fortunate there and I know that for my followers it was disappointing that it ended there but we still had some awesome years." But suggesting there is a window of opportunity for Vettel to make a sensational comeback, Rosberg added: "It is very possible.

"Sebastian, with one year off, there might be a great opportunity in one of the faster teams who reach out to him and say 'Hey Seb, do you think you want to give it another crack? We have a fast car'.

"I am sure he would then think twice about it. It could still be possible he would come back."

Referring to NFL legend and seven-time Superbowl winner, Tom Brady, who announced his retirement at the end of last season only to make a u-turn 40 days later, Rosberg added: "Look at Tom.

"He went through the whole thing as well and one month in, he went back to the sport without even taking a year off so maybe Seb will do that as well."