Ocon reveals F1 sacrifice for success

Ian Parkes

Monday 19 December 2022 11:10

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

Esteban Ocon has conceded he has "no life" after upping the intensity of his F1 training.

The Alpine driver was a regular in the points this year and outscored team-mate Fernando Alonso across the campaign, although this was in part down to a shocking reliability record for the Spaniard.

Ocon's performances were highlighted by races such as the Japanese Grand Prix, where he held off the advances of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in tricky conditions to secure a sublime fourth-place finish.

An intensified training programme has been key to Ocon's improved form, but speaking in a select media roundtable, including GPFans, the Frenchman revealed this had come at a price.

"Obviously, it's not a secret with how I've been working with my physios since last year on a lot of different details, keeping energy throughout the year," said Ocon.

"But also my training centre that I communicate with in France has moved from the Pyrenees to Haute-Savoie, Annecy, and I live quite close to that place.

"So I can basically train in Cannes in between races, so no life, I would say because I spend every day flat-out working out there.

"But I feel a lot more stronger and I've kept more energy compared to last year, even though it's a more-condensed season, and we finished earlier."