Sainz delivers convergence verdict on F1 changes

Sam Hall

Sunday 18 December 2022 16:30

Carlos Sainz has backed F1 to achieve its convergence goal in light of changes this year taking the sport in what he believes is "the right direction".

The new technical regulations introduced for the past campaign were designed to allow drivers to follow more closely through the corners and increase the number of overtakes.

In addition, the budget cap and aerodynamic testing restrictions - the latter based on success - have been designed to prevent a team from a dominating era, as enjoyed by Red Bull from 2010-13 and then Mercedes for the following eight seasons.

Assessing the success of the recent changes, Sainz said: "Formula 1 got it right, in principle.

"And in general, these new cars have allowed us to race closer, to be able to overtake in places and corners or in circuits where before it was always more difficult, so the racing is more exciting.

READ MORE...Sainz reveals key to breaking Red Bull dominance

"The field spread is still relatively big, but as soon as these regulations stabilise, we are all going to converge and the championship is just going to keep getting more and more interesting with the passing of the years and the races.

"I think it's [gone in] the right direction."