F1 Academy teams revealed

Ewan Gale

Friday 16 December 2022 09:00 - Updated: 09:05

The five teams that will take part in the new F1 Academy series have been revealed.

F1 launched the championship to promote a more effective pathway through the junior formulae for young female drivers, with the aim to then see those who are successful in the category move into F3 and beyond.

When the series was announced in Abu Dhabi last month, it was detailed that existing F2 and F3 teams would fill the grid, each providing three cars to create a 15-car line-up.

These have now been confirmed to be ART, Campos, Carlin, MP Motorsport and Prema.

ART is a highly successful junior team created by new Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, and has nurtured talent from Lewis Hamilton to Charles Leclerc.

Campos, founded by the late Adrian Campos, has been ever-present in junior formulae since the late 1990s and held Fernando Alonso within its ranks during his single-seater education.

Carlin is perhaps the most impressive learning school for young drivers as it has helped launch the careers of numerous world champions and no fewer than seven of the drivers on last season's F1 grid.

MP Motorsport is the current F2 championship-winning team after helping Felipe Drugovich to his title, whilst Prema has been the go-to team for the Ferrari Driver Academy in recent history.

The driver line-up and calendar will be announced in due course.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: “It is exciting to be able to announce the five teams that will be racing in the F1 Academy for next year and who will be providing this fantastic opportunity to the young and talented women to begin their journey into competitive motorsport.

"We believe it is important that everyone has the chance to follow their ambitions and get the support and guidance needed to progress and excel.

"The F1 Academy is an important part of our plan to increase diversity and representation in motorsport and we are looking forward to the first season in 2023.”

Bruno Michel, general manager of the F1 Academy, added: “I am very pleased to reveal the five teams entering the F1 Academy for the next three-year cycle, starting from 2023.

"We know them very well and we have been collaborating with each one for many years. They are well-known for their experience and expertise in nurturing and developing young drivers.

"I fully trust that they will give the drivers competing in the F1 Academy the keys to grow technically, and that they will help them with the physical and mental preparations for the journey ahead.”