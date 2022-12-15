Ferrari confirm Schumacher split

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 09:52 - Updated: 09:54

Mick Schumacher has split with Ferrari after both parties elected against extending a four-year relationship.

The German joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019 after taking the FIA Formula 3 European Championship title.

Schumacher enjoyed the backing of the Scuderia during both his years in F2, winning the competition in his second season, and continued his relationship after joining Haas in 2021.

After a scoreless rookie campaign, Schumacher's performances improved this term with consecutive points finishes in Austria and the United Kingdom.

Despite showing strong pace compared to team-mate Kevin Magnussen, a failure to add further points to his tally ultimately cost him his place on the grid.

Even before losing his F1 seat for next year, it had been expected that the 23-year-old would not continue as part of the FDA.

In a statement, Ferrari said: "Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometres covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future."

Schumacher has been linked with a reserve role at Mercedes, a move that would once again follow in the footsteps of his seven-time champion father Michael, who represented the brand in endurance racing and upon the marque's return to F1 in 2010.