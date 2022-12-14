Verstappen F1 potential "frightening" - Horner

Sam Hall

Wednesday 14 December 2022 16:20

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed the "frightening" potential of Max Verstappen after securing back-to-back F1 world titles.

Verstappen dominated the championship this term with success at a level never before seen as he achieved a record-breaking 15 wins.

The Dutchman's campaign has quickly drawn comparisons to the achievements of Sebastian Vettel when the German won four titles on the bounce for Red Bull.

Weighing up the two drivers, Horner said: "I think they're such different people.

"I mean, Sebastian was very Germanic in his work ethic. He worked very, very hard.

"Max – just a very natural, raw ability that has a hunger and determination like I've certainly never seen before. So, very different in so many ways, but very similar in their determination, in their desire to want to win, to want to be the best.

"Max, whatever he goes on to achieve in his career, has done so much in such a short space of time. At the age of just 25, it's quite frightening to think what actually lies ahead of him."

Despite the unprecedented victory count, Horner insisted that Verstappen's ability behind the wheel was key to building momentum after early setbacks.

“It was a very tough year and when you look at the statistics, it looks like we totally dominated," he added.

“The first half of the season, Ferrari had their chances. They had probably a quicker package but Max was outstanding throughout the year but particularly in that first half.”