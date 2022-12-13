Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch
WK2022
McLaren explain timeline of Seidl Stella swap
Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?
Audi respond to Sauber's Seidl swoop
3
McLaren confirm Andrea Stella as new team principal following Seidl exit
Seidl continues merry-go-round with shock Sauber move
1
Seidl set for sensational Sauber switch
1
Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal
Alfa Romeo confirm Vasseur exit as Ferrari move looms
Verstappen reveals title belief spark
Mercedes motivation revealed as rivals 'scraping' for pace
Hamilton Verstappen controversy lingers as Horner makes confession - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Why F1 still feels the effects of Abu Dhabi controversy one year on
5
Williams CEO and team principal Capito steps aside
Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch

Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch

F1 News

Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch

Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch

Lando Norris has paid tribute to Andreas Seidl in light of the German's move to become CEO of the Sauber Group.

Seidl has left his position as McLaren team principal after just under four seasons in the role, and will take up his new position in January.

Norris' time in F1 with McLaren has coincided with Seidl's tenure, with the 46-year-old spearheading the team's mini-revival that saw a return to the podium and a win courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo after a bleak period in the mid-2010s.

But after Fred Vasseur left Alfa Romeo Sauber for Ferrari to replace Mattia Binotto, Seidl has moved across to partially fill the void left by the Frenchman.

In a social media post, Norris said: "Farewell Andreas!

"It's been mega working with you these last few years. I've never seen our team looking as strong as it is now and some of that is credit to the work you've done.

"Best of luck in the new job mate, I’m sure I’ll see you around."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x