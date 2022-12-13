Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 13 December 2022 11:06 - Updated: 11:06

Lando Norris has paid tribute to Andreas Seidl in light of the German's move to become CEO of the Sauber Group.

Seidl has left his position as McLaren team principal after just under four seasons in the role, and will take up his new position in January.

Norris' time in F1 with McLaren has coincided with Seidl's tenure, with the 46-year-old spearheading the team's mini-revival that saw a return to the podium and a win courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo after a bleak period in the mid-2010s.

But after Fred Vasseur left Alfa Romeo Sauber for Ferrari to replace Mattia Binotto, Seidl has moved across to partially fill the void left by the Frenchman.

In a social media post, Norris said: "Farewell Andreas!

"It's been mega working with you these last few years. I've never seen our team looking as strong as it is now and some of that is credit to the work you've done.

"Best of luck in the new job mate, I’m sure I’ll see you around."