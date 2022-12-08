Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole
WK2022
F1 circuits - How long are their contracts with F1?
1
Schumacher reacts to Ecclestone "forget F1" advice
Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed
24
F1 LIVE - Vettel crowned 'King' in F1 fan vote
Dutch Grand Prix: Has F1 got Zandvoort extension right?
Silverstone changes bring fans closer to F1 action
1
Verstappen delivers damning F1 sprint verdict
1
Ferrari set to confirm Vasseur as new team principal
F1 confirm new deal for Dutch Grand Prix
Wolff reveals Hamilton’s Mercedes ‘management’ role
Wolff explains Binotto "broken porcelain" remark as Norris clarifies bias claim - GPFans F1 Recap
1
Russell seeks Mercedes "balance" in packed schedule
1
FIA react to Zhou Silverstone crash with regulation change
FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole

FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole

F1 News

1 comment

FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole

FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole

The FIA has closed a loophole in the technical regulations that Mercedes sought to exploit with a controversial front wing.

Mercedes unveiled the component at the United States Grand Prix with separators that it believed satisfied the regulations.

The team did, however, accept that the larger and more angled devices would provide a small, secondary aerodynamic benefit, something that was permitted as the regulations dictated only the purpose of the separators must be "primarily [for] mechanical, structural or measurement reasons."

In other instances and to avoid doubt, the purpose of devices is listed as "sole".

Mercedes never intended to run the part at the Circuit of the Americas due to a shortage of spare parts.

But after the FIA agreed with teams that the part was designed with an aerodynamic benefit in mind, a more regular-looking element was fitted for the Mexico City event one week later.

Following a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council this week, the latest draft of the 2023 technical regulations has removed the wording that created this loophole.

The alteration has also set clearly defined sizing for the element for added clarity.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x