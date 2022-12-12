Horner confession after blips in Red Bull dominance

Ewan Gale

Monday 12 December 2022 05:30

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the learning never stops despite his team's domination of F1 this year.

Max Verstappen led the Milton Keynes-based outfit to a championship double with 15 race wins to his name.

Sergio Perez added to the stunning tally, with Red Bull clinching victory in 17 of 22 grands prix in F1's first year of a new technical era.

The performance was one of the most dominant in F1 history but for many, incidents on and off track marred the campaign.

In October, Red Bull was found to have breached the 2021 budget cap, with the team coming under fire over potential advantages gained across the past two seasons despite Horner's staunch defence.

The FIA punished the team with a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic testing time for a 12-month period, as well as a $7million fine.

Another blip in the system came when Verstappen refused to obey team orders at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Although the result ultimately did not influence Perez's final championship position, the ruptures created could threaten future team harmony.

Asked what had been learned across the season, Horner replied: "You are learning every race.

"You learn in this business never to expect a quiet life, especially when you are running at the front.

"Never be complacent about winning and enjoy every result, enjoy every victory and enjoy every moment because it is so well earned and it means so much that they should never be underestimated.

"Whether it is with budget caps or with drivers, there are always things to learn."