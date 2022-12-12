Wolff makes "more potent" Mercedes vow for 2023

Sam Hall

Monday 12 December 2022 06:40

Toto Wolff has backed Mercedes to provide a "more potent" F1 title threat in 2023 despite conceding the difficulty of closing the gap to Red Bull.

Mercedes ended the year third in the constructors' race and 244 points adrift of the championship winners after struggling to get on top of its porpoising problems.

Team principal Wolff has refused to shy away from the fact Mercedes "underestimated" the phenomenon but believes better things are on the way with the W14.

“I am always a glass-half-empty guy and I see the risks," Wolff told the 'Beyond the Grid' podcast.

“As a matter of fact, if you are trying to be logical, Red Bull was very dominant throughout the season. They have won 15 races or more.

“It is going to be very difficult to have a development slope that is steeper than theirs and also that of Ferrari, but I believe in the organisation.

“And fundamentally, it is not about a lack of downforce, but it is about making that downforce work on the car."

Mercedes bounced back with its final major upgrade of the year in the United States, which enabled George Russell to secure the team's sole victory in Brazil.

Asked if multiple wins are possible in 2023, Wolff added: “With our learnings and the values in the car, the empowerment and the no-blame culture, we will be back in a more potent form next year, hopefully winning races on merit and fighting for the championship.

“But is it a given? Certainly not.”