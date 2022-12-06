Grosjean embarks on new chapter with factory WEC drive

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 6 December 2022 08:39 - Updated: 08:39

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean is to embark on a new venture with Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship from next season.

The Frenchman will join the Italian marque's driver roster to help develop the new WEC and IMSA LMDh challenger, which will take to the track in 2024.

Grosjean will also compete in a Lamborghini Huracan GTE EVO2 in a number of GT events with factory outfit Iron Lynx, the team behind the LMDh entry alongside Prema Engineering.

The former Haas driver has been named alongside longstanding Lamborghini endurance drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, with his debut to come at the Daytona 24 Hours.

“It’s an honour to be joining Lamborghini; it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids,” Grosjean said.

“On top of that, I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 which has been very successful in Daytona and a really good team like Iron Lynx and team-mates around me, so that is going to be a nice discovery for myself.

“And then, later in the year developing the new LMDh which is a beautiful car - I’m lucky to have seen it - and an incredible project in endurance.

“It’s becoming a very exciting category with all the constructors coming. With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”

The move is the latest for Grosjean post-F1 after initially forging a career in the United States in IndyCar with Andretti Autosport.

These commitments will continue around the GT programme pencilled in by Lamborghini for next season.