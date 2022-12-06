Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Grosjean embarks on new chapter with factory WEC drive
WK2022
Ricciardo reveals Red Bull hunger mission
Perez issues Red Bull united warning after Verstappen friction
Sainz makes Leclerc 'copying' admission
Hamilton reveals 'power' of winless year
Hamilton claims success a Verstappen target as Horner assesses Ferrari link - GPFans F1 Recap
24
F1 LIVE - American rapper turns Bottas into viral sensation
New Aston Martin recruit reveals Red Bull chat
2
Wolff explains Mercedes Ricciardo approach
Piastri casts eye over Mercedes Renault power differences
Sainz lists two main targets for Ferrari success
Magnussen provides Haas "standing still" warning
1
F1 2023: Which track should replace the Chinese Grand Prix? - Poll result
Red Bull explain Mick Schumacher snub
Grosjean embarks on new chapter with factory WEC drive

Grosjean embarks on new chapter with factory WEC drive

F1 News

Grosjean embarks on new chapter with factory WEC drive

Grosjean embarks on new chapter with factory WEC drive

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean is to embark on a new venture with Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship from next season.

The Frenchman will join the Italian marque's driver roster to help develop the new WEC and IMSA LMDh challenger, which will take to the track in 2024.

Grosjean will also compete in a Lamborghini Huracan GTE EVO2 in a number of GT events with factory outfit Iron Lynx, the team behind the LMDh entry alongside Prema Engineering.

The former Haas driver has been named alongside longstanding Lamborghini endurance drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, with his debut to come at the Daytona 24 Hours.

“It’s an honour to be joining Lamborghini; it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids,” Grosjean said.

“On top of that, I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 which has been very successful in Daytona and a really good team like Iron Lynx and team-mates around me, so that is going to be a nice discovery for myself.

“And then, later in the year developing the new LMDh which is a beautiful car - I’m lucky to have seen it - and an incredible project in endurance.

“It’s becoming a very exciting category with all the constructors coming. With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”

The move is the latest for Grosjean post-F1 after initially forging a career in the United States in IndyCar with Andretti Autosport.

These commitments will continue around the GT programme pencilled in by Lamborghini for next season.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x