Sainz highlights Ferrari "weaknesses" to be tackled

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Wednesday 7 December 2022 09:42 - Updated: 09:42

Carlos Sainz has highlighted Ferrari's "weaknesses in balance" that affected its F1 championship charge this past season.

The Scuderia started the campaign as favourites for the constructors' standings and backed up that position with victories in two of the first three races, including a one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite that result, Sainz struggled to get to grips with the F1-75 and the sport's new aerodynamic regulations early on.

The former Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren driver failed to complete three laps in two of the following three races, and did not fully recover until securing his maiden win at the British Grand Prix.

Whilst strategic failures, driver errors and reliability issues headlined Ferrari's woes, a distinct lack of pace in the second half of the season saw Red Bull march clear in the race for the title.

Max Verstappen's 15 victories and a championship margin of 146 points over Charles Leclerc underlined Ferrari's frailties as the season wore on.

Sainz conceded: "I still believe that this car, as fast as it is, still has its weaknesses in balance and the way we set it up that I think is affecting us in race pace.

“This I am fully aware of and am giving the team the right feedback to make sure it also becomes a stronger car next year.

“But there are other things that are very strong points of the car that also help. But it is things that we also need to work on for next year.”