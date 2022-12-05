Welcome to GPFans

F1 2023: Which track should replace the Chinese Grand Prix? - Poll result
F1 News

The Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled for another year and you, the GPFans readers, have let us know which event you want to fill the vacant slot.

The strict Covid restrictions still in place in China means F1 is now in talks with a number of alternative venues, with Portimão understood to be the frontrunner.

As nice as a weekend off would be for the teams in what is a packed schedule, the sport is keen to lay on what would be a record-breaking 24-race calendar.

We suggested a number of different tracks that could step in and there was one clear winner.

Bring back the Malaysian Grand Prix

The Malaysian Grand Prix last ran in 2017 and has been missed by fans ever since.

The track produced great racing, with the weather often playing its part as the scorching sun turned into a tropical storm in the blink of an eye.

Overwhelmingly, 39 percent of GPFans readers voted this as the preferred option.

You won't hear any complaints from us should this happen!

Full results

1 - Malaysian [Sepang International Circuit] - 39%
2. Germany [Nurburgring] - 23%
3. Portugal [Portimão] - 17%
4. Italy [Mugello] - 8%
5. Turkey [Istanbul Park] 6%
6. Germany [Hockenheim] - 4%
7. France [Paul Ricard] - 3%

Also mentioned in the comments were Kyalami in South Africa and, jokingly, Knockhill in Scotland.

