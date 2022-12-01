F1 to consider 2026 active aerodynamics "tricks" - Brawn

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Outgoing F1 managing director, motorsport Ross Brawn has revealed the sport is considering the use of active aerodynamics to further spice up the racing.

Aside from the Drag Reduction System [DRS], active aerodynamics have long been banned in F1 with wing levels only changeable during a pit stop or in the garage.

But this could change in 2026, with Brawn revealing the many uses of the concept that include increasing fuel efficiency, holding back the leader of increasing the pace of the chasing pack.

“One of the big things about the 2026 car is whether we have active aerodynamics,” Brawn told Autosport.

"I think that’s an efficiency step which is very appealing.

“It’s still got to be sorted to see how that can be done, and if it can be done safely and predictably. But, active aerodynamics, we semi-have them at the moment with DRS, as DRS is active aerodynamics.

“But can you do something much more significant?"

Explaining how the concept could be used to increase the levels of excitement during a race, Brawn added: “If you have active aerodynamics, then, of course, you could affect the car in front.

"You could have a proximity [that] once you get within a certain degree, the car in front loses a little bit of downforce and you gain a little bit of downforce.

"There are tricks you can play with that. It becomes an opportunity.

“I’m not saying we would do that, but it becomes an opportunity. So, the 2026 car is lessons learned from what we have now and I think we’ll incorporate some form of active aerodynamics.”

