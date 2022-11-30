Horner reveals secret of Red Bull success as Lauda tribute unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Wednesday 30 November 2022 22:30

Christian Horner believes Red Bull left Ferrari with no breathing space when storming to its double F1 championship success this year. Read more...

Mercedes unveil new Lauda tribute

Mercedes has revealed a touching new tribute to ensure the legacy of three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda lives on. Read more...

Red Bull eliminate Ricciardo 'time travel' fear

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how Red Bull laid to rest concerns that he would be travelling back in time with his third driver role next season. Read more...

Williams call on "gambling Gods" to resurrect Las Vegas success story

Jost Capito hopes the "gambling Gods" are on Williams' side in Las Vegas given what he feels will be the unique pressure weighing on the team ahead of F1's visit next year. Read more...

Wolff reveals Mercedes' 'necessary evil' to avoid F1 slump