Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Norris highlights "outstanding" McLaren achievement
WK2022
Sargeant reveals F1 number selection
Williams call on "gambling Gods" to resurrect Las Vegas success story
Leclerc delivers touching Binotto send-off
2
Mercedes unveil new Lauda tribute
Why Aston Martin avoided easy way out during early-season overhaul
Red Bull strangled Ferrari on championship charge - Horner
1
Hulkenberg delivers verdict on Aston Martin-Haas differences
Wolff reveals Mercedes' 'necessary evil' to avoid F1 slump
Ferrari boat rocked as Ricciardo untangles Red Bull Mercedes choice - GPFans F1 Recap
1
Russell reveals key advantage he has over Norris
24
F1 LIVE - Albon charity auction raises funds for Thai orphanage
1
McLaren warning over missing puzzle pieces
1
Vasseur issues Horner jibe after landing $10million windfall
Norris highlights "outstanding" McLaren achievement

Norris highlights "outstanding" McLaren achievement

F1 News

Norris highlights "outstanding" McLaren achievement

Norris highlights "outstanding" McLaren achievement
Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Lando Norris has hailed the one aspect of McLaren's performance over the past year he feels was better than its nine F1 rivals.

McLaren had previously been under fire for its problematic pit stops which led to team principal Andreas Seidl highlighting it as an area for improvement.

A tightening of procedures resulted in McLaren becoming the only team to post a sub-two seconds stop across the entire year, with a time recorded of 1.98secs for Daniel Ricciardo in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"The mechanics have done an outstanding job in the toughest year for pit stops with the heavier tyres and worse guns," said Norris.

“We’ve had the fastest pit stop this year, we’ve had multiple fastest pit stops across weekends."

McLaren set the fastest pit stop time at six of the 22 races, a total bettered only by Red Bull with 10.

Despite losing out to Alpine in the constructors' standings, McLaren ended the year on a high by outscoring its rival in the final race in Abu Dhabi, providing positive momentum to carry through the winter months.

“I think it’s just motivation, it’s energy for everyone," added Norris.

"To finish ahead of Alpine in terms of a result, if not the championship, you’re happier to be ahead of people and to have a good result. So everyone is smiling now because I think we’ve had a good season.

“Everyone at the track has done a good job - the mechanics, the engineers. We’ve pretty much maximised every opportunity we’ve had."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x