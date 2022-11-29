Ocon delivers brutal broadside on Alonso Alpine partnership

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 29 November 2022 10:13

Esteban Ocon has delivered a damning 'good riddance' parting shot at Fernando Alonso following the two-time F1 champion's exit from Alpine.

The duo were team-mates for two years after Alonso made a sensational comeback to F1 following two seasons away from the sport.

On the face of it, the partnership was successful, with Alpine overcoming McLaren in the battle for fourth in the constructors' standings.

But tensions simmered off track as Alonso often attacked the team over its reliability record, as well as clashing with Ocon on it.

The latest episode in the intra-team rivalry came in Brazil where the pair twice made contact on the opening lap of the sprint, with Alonso firmly laying the blame at Ocon's door during the event.

But with the Spaniard leaving for Aston Martin for next season, Ocon is glad to start afresh with Pierre Gasly.

Speaking to Ouest France, Ocon said: "It is true that I was disappointed by what Alonso said in the press, but kept to himself internally.

"I still respect him, but it is good that he is going to Aston Martin and that we each go our way."

Criticising Alonso's work ethic, in particular, Ocon added: "To be honest, I did 98% of the work and he did two percent. I was overworked.

"I did all the development work in the simulator and I also did the marketing activities."