Russell reveals key advantage he has over Norris

Sam Hall

Tuesday 29 November 2022 17:02

George Russell has revealed how three tough years at Williams has provided him with a key advantage over close friend Lando Norris.

Russell joined F1 in 2019 alongside Norris and Alex Albon, but while his peers quickly enjoyed racing at the front, the now-Mercedes driver had to see through a three-year deal with Williams.

It meant that while his rivals fought for podiums or even wins on occasion with Red Bull and McLaren, Russell was often left languishing towards the back of the field, with only his team-mate for competition.

But speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Russell explained how he was 'glad' for the trials of those three years.

"I never want to look back and say that things should have been different," he said.

"I think that every opportunity, every year, whether it’s a good year or a bad year, adds to your development and it made me who I am.

“Those experiences, if I was in a Mercedes and fighting for victories, I wouldn’t have had those experiences. In that regard, I have probably been through more than what Alex [Albon] or Lando [Norris] has.

“Lando’s been at McLaren now for five years. He’s been fighting for the odd podium or pole position for five years, whereas I’ve been on every end of the spectrum.

“You’ve got to see that as an advantage.

“He hasn’t been right at the back of the grid but equally, he’s not been right at the front of the grid at McLaren, through no fault of his own.

"Lando’s an exceptional driver but that’s an advantage I’ve got to take from that.”