Sainz lists two main targets for Ferrari success

F1 News

Carlos Sainz has revealed Ferrari's two main targets for next season after the team fell away to second in the F1 constructors' standings over the course of 2022.

The Scuderia should have celebrated a vastly improved season and finishing as runner-up in the championship after regaining its competitive edge.

Instead, the failure to push Red Bull throughout the campaign, despite starting with the strongest package and with two wins in the first three races, recently led to Mattia Binotto resigning as team principal, a position he will relinquish at the end of the year.

Ferrari had targeted - and failed - to achieve a victory in the closing stages of the year to push forward with momentum into the winter break.

Speaking prior to Binotto's decision to stand down, Sainz said: "Clearly, we didn’t get a win.

"Very simply, we got out-developed by Red Bull and Mercedes in the second half, which made our second half of the season relatively weaker than the first.

"We know why as a team. We are trying to put in place measures for next year to improve our development rate but also, whenever we had chances of winning, we were maybe not the strongest team at executing races.

“We know these are the main two targets for next season."

Sainz targets personal progression

The Spanish driver clinched his first pole position and victory in F1 at the British Grand Prix, the highlight in what was otherwise a rollercoaster of fortunes across the year that started with two retirements in the first four races.

"On my side, I want to start the season a lot stronger, a bit more like I finished this one," added Sainz.

"Being a better driver with more knowledge, and getting a lot more knowledge of this generation of cars, should make me stronger next year.”

