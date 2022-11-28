Saudi Arabian GP track altered after talks with FIA and F1 drivers

Ewan Gale

Monday 28 November 2022 12:30

The organisers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have announced new safety changes to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of F1's return.

The Saudi Motorsport Company has cooperated with Tilke GmbH after communication with F1, the FIA and the drivers to further improve vision through corners at the self-proclaimed 'world's fastest street circuit'.

Alterations were made for the second race at the venue this year after safety concerns were raised following an incident-packed first event in 2021, with fences moved back at multiple areas on the track.

But significant changes have continued with rumble lines, an adhesive on the surface that shakes the car when driven over, being added at turns three, 14, 19, 20 and 21.

Bevelled kerbs have also been introduced at turns four, eight, 10, 11, 17 and 23 to replace the previously-used steel kerbs. Fences have been moved by 7.5 metres at turn 14 and five metres at turn 20 to improve visibility, with the rumble strips ensuring cars will be slowed if drivers attempt to gain a competitive advantage by cutting across the white boundary line.

The fence has been adjusted for visibility reasons at turns eight and 10, while the high-speed turn 22-23 chicane has been slowed down by around 50kph with the profile of the corner 'squeezed'. SMC chief executive Martin Whitaker said: “The evolution of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit continues apace and we are excited to add these further tweaks to our magnificent track as a result of positive consultation with the FIA, F1 and the drivers.

"The previous two races here in Jeddah have already confirmed the JCC as the world’s fastest and most exciting street circuit and these new developments will only add to the spectacle that fans can expect to see next March when F1 returns to our city.

"It is vital for any circuit to listen and learn from those racing on it and use their feedback to grow and improve at all times.

"We are confident these changes will lead to even faster, more exciting and - crucially - safe racing and we can’t wait to see the world’s greatest drivers battle it out here under the lights again in 2023.”