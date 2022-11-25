Welcome to GPFans

Hamilton reveals hatred for Mercedes W13
F1 News

1 comment

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a 'hatred' for the Mercedes W13 in a season review video with team-mate George Russell.

The seven-time champion was presented with a number of images showcasing the various highs and lows of the season.

After talking through some of the more negative moments including crashes for both drivers during qualifying in Australia and the excessive levels of porpoising in Azerbaijan, Hamilton asked Russell: “Have you learned through the year to just hate the car?

"There were definitely moments where you just hated the damn thing because it wouldn’t do what you wanted it to do.

“And the bouncing around. You just got sick and tired of the bouncing.”

Mercedes suffered with porpoising more than most of its rivals with team principal Toto Wolff assessing earlier in the year that the problem had put the Silver Arrows 10 months behind on development.

“There was a time when I didn’t remember what it was like to drive a car that didn’t bounce," conceded Russell.

“I think the first race we did, it might have been Barcelona, that was the first time that we had no bouncing.

“I was like, what is this?”

