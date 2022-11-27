Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success

Ewan Gale

Sunday 27 November 2022 16:30

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz 'likes Spain's chances' at the football World Cup that takes place in Qatar.

The Spanish national team won the 2010 iteration of the event held every four years and got its campaign off to a flying start with a seven-goal victory over Costa Rica.

Sainz, an avid Real Madrid fan, was asked for his opinion on Spain's chances ahead of the tournament's commencement.

"I think we have good chances because Spain always, since we won the World Cup back in 2010, I think we've always played well.

"We are very loyal to our way of playing and always tried to play good football. I think we have a great amount of young talent in the team.

"Will this be enough to win the World Cup? I have no idea. Because then it depends on that month, how the players are feeling.

"But I like our chances and I will be supporting Spain as much as I can."

Sainz backs Real Madrid's Brazilian stars

Sainz has to juggle split allegiances with Real Madrid stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr part of a Brazilian team many regard as favourites.

"Two great players that have done a lot for Real Madrid in the last couple of years," said Sainz.

"I text Vini now and then. We're on Instagram, and he's become a fan of Formula 1 and I'm a big fan of Real Madrid.

"I think they're going to be strong in the national team for Brazil, though maybe I don't want them to be so strong because it will make life very difficult for Spain.

"But they are two great players: super young, with all the life ahead of them.

"So I wish them the best and keep being so good, especially for Real Madrid."