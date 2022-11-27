Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success
WK2022
1
Rosberg reveals email of Mercedes admiration
Sargeant recounts "risk versus reward" pressure in Williams quest
1
Vettel 'professional to the end' as Aston Martin reveal staggering dedication
Verstappen Perez animosity now 'water under the bridge' for Horner
1
McLaren deserved Alpine championship defeat - Norris
Hamilton claims F1 driver harmony 'at its best' after Vettel farewell gathering
7
Horner claims Verstappen form unprecedented
Verstappen delivers blunt warning as Wolff casts Mercedes recovery doubt - GPFans F1 Recap
Hill backs Vettel for F1 return
Wolff concedes doubt over Mercedes bounce back ability
Aston Martin consider Alonso options
Magnussen "pumped" to begin Hulkenberg relationship
3
Verstappen issues F1 retirement ultimatum as six-way title battle looms
Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success

Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success

F1 News

Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success

Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz 'likes Spain's chances' at the football World Cup that takes place in Qatar.

The Spanish national team won the 2010 iteration of the event held every four years and got its campaign off to a flying start with a seven-goal victory over Costa Rica.

Sainz, an avid Real Madrid fan, was asked for his opinion on Spain's chances ahead of the tournament's commencement.

"I think we have good chances because Spain always, since we won the World Cup back in 2010, I think we've always played well.

"We are very loyal to our way of playing and always tried to play good football. I think we have a great amount of young talent in the team.

"Will this be enough to win the World Cup? I have no idea. Because then it depends on that month, how the players are feeling.

"But I like our chances and I will be supporting Spain as much as I can."

Sainz backs Real Madrid's Brazilian stars

Sainz has to juggle split allegiances with Real Madrid stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr part of a Brazilian team many regard as favourites.

"Two great players that have done a lot for Real Madrid in the last couple of years," said Sainz.

"I text Vini now and then. We're on Instagram, and he's become a fan of Formula 1 and I'm a big fan of Real Madrid.

"I think they're going to be strong in the national team for Brazil, though maybe I don't want them to be so strong because it will make life very difficult for Spain.

"But they are two great players: super young, with all the life ahead of them.

"So I wish them the best and keep being so good, especially for Real Madrid."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x