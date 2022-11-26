Hill backs Vettel for F1 return

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Damon Hill has backed Sebastian Vettel to return to the F1 paddock following his retirement although not necessarily in a driving capacity.

Four-time champion Vettel bid farewell to F1 following a weekend of prolonged goodbyes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

But although there was an air of finality, 1996 champion Hill expects the German to return to the paddock.

"We haven't seen the last of him," Hill told the F1 Nation podcast.

"He'll be back in Formula 1 in some capacity because we're interested in him. He has been a huge part of this sport so he will be back to contribute in some way.

"But I think he probably needs a bit of space and perspective. That certainly was my experience anyway."

Vettel struggled for form this term in a difficult Aston Martin car but discovered pace in the closing races, finishing in the top 10 at four of the last six events.

"I think the psychology of any sport is fascinating but I'm particularly interested in how drivers can reignite that passion for driving," Hill added.

"If they've got a tiny bit of doubt - let's say you're doubting if you want to be a racing driver anymore, you're not enjoying it, it's very difficult to perform well.

"Once he's made that decision of, 'Ok, I'm not going to be a racing driver,' suddenly he went back to, this is my theory, gone back to enjoying it - 'I'm in a Formula 1 car, I'm going to enjoy myself'.

"Suddenly, he was delivering pace again."

