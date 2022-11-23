Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin
WK2022
It's official! Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver
Hamilton delivers 'good riddance' Instagram send-off to career-worst F1 campaign
Verstappen and Red Bull targeted as shocking Abu Dhabi abuse revealed
Mercedes hit with dose of realism in Abu Dhabi - Russell
Former Wolff aide leaves FIA
Binotto concedes Vettel "a failure" with Ferrari
1
Horner delivers Red Bull 'sharp knives' warning
3
Hamilton - "Something inside" telling him to continue in F1
Verstappen concerned by Perez aid fairness as driver changes abound - GPFans F1 Recap
Alfa Romeo relief after Hamilton retirement and Ricciardo "fun"
8
Gasly looking to overcome F1 language barrier in AlphaTauri-Alpine switch
1
Hulkenberg concedes to personal "degradation" on F1 return
Piastri reveals benefit of McLaren headstart after Alpine release
Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin

Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin

F1 News

Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin

Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso will head into the first season next year with his latest team with confidence soaring following a successful F1 test outing.

Alonso completed 97 laps of the Yas Island circuit on his Aston Martin debut, and the two-time F1 champion could not have been happier with the experience, apart from considerable discomfort due to an ill-fitting seat.

But in terms of his initial feel with the car and getting to know the engineers and other race staff, the 41-year-old was enthusiastically happy.

"I'm much more optimistic now," said Alonso. "When I signed for Aston Martin, I was 90 percent happy.

"When they started improving and they finished the season on a high, I was 100 percent, now I'm 100 plus.

READ MORE...Alonso delight despite "pain in different places" after Aston Martin debut

"There was nothing that really surprised me. The car behaved well, although we have some concerns about the steering feedback."

For Alonso, this is in stark contrast to what he first felt in driving last year's Alpine.

"The first year, we had to work a lot - nearly five months - on the steering assistance, on feedback," recalled Alonso.

"So we [with Aston Martin] had some concerns that we spoke about over the last few weeks so it was a happy surprise I felt okay with Aston's system and we don't need to change it."

Another area that also exceeded Alonso's expectations was the Mercedes power unit.

Asked whether he was happy with the reliabilty, he said: "Yeah. When they told me the mileage of the engine on Monday night, I was concerned.

"I said that number is a little bit high for my standards, but we did 97 laps, no problem so it's outstanding."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x