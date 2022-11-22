Verstappen the 'destroyer' now an all-time F1 great - Rosberg

Ewan Gale

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg has labelled Max Verstappen one of the sport's all-time greats.

The Dutchman sealed his second title in sublime fashion this season, securing 15 wins from 22 grands prix and also taking victory in two of the three sprints.

Verstappen's tally took him past the record of 13 set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, whilst his 35th career win in Abu Dhabi edged him to within six of Ayrton Senna, who sits fifth on the all-time list.

Reacting to the Red Bull driver's season, 2016 champion Rosberg told Sky Sports' Any Driven Monday: "He is an incredible driver.

"It is easy to say now he is going to be one of the best of all time which, even now, he already is if you look at the statistics.

"A double world champion with all the race wins that he has, more than [Fernando] Alonso now as well, so he is already one of the best of all time.

"He is only getting started so he is going to confirm that in the next decade.

"It is just incredible, his level of driving is just phenomenal. It is great to witness that."

Verstappen "destroyed" opposition

Ferrari won two of the first three races as Red Bull struggled for pace and reliability before the Milton Keynes-based outfit quickly asserted its dominance.

Using this to further boost his opinion of Verstappen's ability, Rosberg added: "We need to remember also, it is not like from the get-go this year that his car was miles quicker than everybody else.

"No, Ferrari was the quickest car when we got going at the beginning of the season and still he got these incredible 15 wins and really destroyed the opposition in that way.

"If you look at the points he scored, he had 145, 150 points more than anyone else, it is unreal. It is one of the greatest driving seasons we have ever seen."