Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"

Ewan Gale

Sunday 20 November 2022 08:45

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has conceded it is difficult to avoid the distraction being caused by Sebastian Vettel's final F1 race.

Vettel retires after Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, bringing an end to a career that has seen the German driver win four championships and 53 races spanning stints with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Vettel is the focus of the weekend, with his 19 rivals on the grid this season joining him for a farewell meal on Thursday night, whilst father Norbert presented him with his original race suit, helmet and gloves from his karting days.

A further celebration followed after qualifying as team personnel from up and down the grid, along with members of the media, joined Vettel on a run - or walk - of the Yas Island circuit.

But with Aston Martin five points behind Alfa Romeo in the race for sixth position in the constructors' championship, Krack is hoping for maximum focus to finish the year on a high.

"A lot of people are trying to get their last moment with Sebastian," said Krack.

"It is actually quite difficult to keep the distraction away, trying to focus on our last race because there is still something to do in the championship.

"It is a fine balance, trying to keep everybody on it but allowing them their own moment to celebrate with Sebastian.

"I try to keep it away until the chequered flag and then we can party."

Asked for highlights during his time working with Vettel, Krack insisted: "There were many highlights.

"But the highlights are maybe not what you expect, it is the moments where you are going through difficult times and then getting yourself out, like when you have good conversations about the car and what he needs.

"He has had more highlights for us than you see on the track getting results out of it."