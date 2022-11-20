Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"
1
Wolff concedes Mercedes' only Abu Dhabi hope after "table of doom" prediction
Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat
Ricciardo refusing to treat Abu Dhabi as F1 goodbye
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Verstappen reveals details of Vettel support after Hamilton Silverstone crash
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit
Hamilton issues harmony claim after hosting Vettel farewell dinner
Verstappen Abu Dhabi redemption after stirring up Red Bull smell - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 qualifying head to heads - Final 2022 Rankings
Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth
Leclerc delivers vow in Perez pursuit
Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"

Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"

F1 News

Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"

Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has conceded it is difficult to avoid the distraction being caused by Sebastian Vettel's final F1 race.

Vettel retires after Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, bringing an end to a career that has seen the German driver win four championships and 53 races spanning stints with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Vettel is the focus of the weekend, with his 19 rivals on the grid this season joining him for a farewell meal on Thursday night, whilst father Norbert presented him with his original race suit, helmet and gloves from his karting days.

A further celebration followed after qualifying as team personnel from up and down the grid, along with members of the media, joined Vettel on a run - or walk - of the Yas Island circuit.

But with Aston Martin five points behind Alfa Romeo in the race for sixth position in the constructors' championship, Krack is hoping for maximum focus to finish the year on a high.

"A lot of people are trying to get their last moment with Sebastian," said Krack.

"It is actually quite difficult to keep the distraction away, trying to focus on our last race because there is still something to do in the championship.

"It is a fine balance, trying to keep everybody on it but allowing them their own moment to celebrate with Sebastian.

"I try to keep it away until the chequered flag and then we can party."

Asked for highlights during his time working with Vettel, Krack insisted: "There were many highlights.

"But the highlights are maybe not what you expect, it is the moments where you are going through difficult times and then getting yourself out, like when you have good conversations about the car and what he needs.

"He has had more highlights for us than you see on the track getting results out of it."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x