F1 News

Vettel organises celebratory track gathering to mark F1 swansong

Vettel organises celebratory track gathering to mark F1 swansong

Sebastian Vettel will celebrate his final race in F1 with a special collaborative track walk ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver makes his final appearance at the Yas Marina circuit this weekend to bring the curtain down on a career that includes 53 race victories and four world championships.

But ahead of his final start, Vettel has invited members from all teams and media to join him after qualifying on Saturday to take part in a track run/walk, operating under the hashtag #RunWithSeb.

Aston Martin said this is how Vettel has "chosen to say goodbye to all those people who have been part of his Formula 1 journey".

The impact of the German's retirement was demonstrated by the turnout for a final meal with all 19 of his rivals ahead of the race weekend.

Vettel, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has been pivotal in bridging the gap between drivers and the FIA when addressing safety or sporting concerns over the past decade.

The 35-year-old's sporting efforts, as well as his societal and environmental awareness projects, means Vettel will leave a void on the grid unlikely to be filled.

