Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation

Ewan Gale

Thursday 17 November 2022 03:00

Lewis Hamilton has levelled a fresh accusation of manipulation regarding Max Verstappen's first world championship.

The Mercedes driver seemed on course to secure a record-breaking eighth world championship when leading the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season, only for a late safety car to allow Verstappen to close back.

However, the processes undertaken by the FIA and particularly then-race director Michael Masi saw a final-lap shootout take place, one which the Red Bull driver emerged victorious from, utilising fresher tyres.

The incident sparked outrage and led to Masi's removal from his post.

Ahead of last weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton sat down with former Toyota driver and current Sky Germany pundit Timo Glock to revisit his dramatic first title triumph, where he passed the German at the final corner to deny Felipe Massa.

Asked if he felt similarities between the two situations, despite being on opposing ends, Hamilton replied: "No, it was different.

"This one wasn't manipulated by anybody.

"Someone made a decision for that result to be the way it was.

"There are similarities in the pain between 2007, for 17 seconds losing that [2008] championship - or the last three laps I had lost it but coming across the line, for another 17 seconds beyond, still having lost the championship, a similar kind of horrible feeling in your heart and in your spirit."

Referring directly to the 2008 race at Interlagos, Hamilton said: "I am so so grateful for it, it was proof for anybody out there that if you are facing adversity, never give up, keep pushing, keep chasing, keep going.

"Miracles do happen, that was a miracle moment for me."