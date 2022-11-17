Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation
27
F1 2023 confirmed driver line-ups
BREAKING: Hulkenberg makes F1 return as Haas overlook Schumacher
BREAKING: Haas confirm Schumacher split
Verstappen fumbles "hero" moment as Red Bull clear the air - GPFans F1 Recap
Ferrari review latest tactical blunder despite "lottery situation"
3
Hamilton "lucky" to escape Verstappen crash unscathed
1
McLaren unveil striking Abu Dhabi livery change
Vettel insists no regrets over F1 career
21
F1 LIVE - Ricciardo says his goodbyes to McLaren
Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain
1
Wolff rules out Hamilton priority as stunning record hangs by thread
Tsunoda "bullied" by FIA in safety car confusion
McLaren refuse to concede defeat in Alpine fight
Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation

Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation

F1 News

1 comment

Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation

Hamilton levels fresh FIA "manipulation" accusation

Lewis Hamilton has levelled a fresh accusation of manipulation regarding Max Verstappen's first world championship.

The Mercedes driver seemed on course to secure a record-breaking eighth world championship when leading the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season, only for a late safety car to allow Verstappen to close back.

However, the processes undertaken by the FIA and particularly then-race director Michael Masi saw a final-lap shootout take place, one which the Red Bull driver emerged victorious from, utilising fresher tyres.

The incident sparked outrage and led to Masi's removal from his post.

Ahead of last weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton sat down with former Toyota driver and current Sky Germany pundit Timo Glock to revisit his dramatic first title triumph, where he passed the German at the final corner to deny Felipe Massa.

Asked if he felt similarities between the two situations, despite being on opposing ends, Hamilton replied: "No, it was different.

"This one wasn't manipulated by anybody.

"Someone made a decision for that result to be the way it was.

"There are similarities in the pain between 2007, for 17 seconds losing that [2008] championship - or the last three laps I had lost it but coming across the line, for another 17 seconds beyond, still having lost the championship, a similar kind of horrible feeling in your heart and in your spirit."

Referring directly to the 2008 race at Interlagos, Hamilton said: "I am so so grateful for it, it was proof for anybody out there that if you are facing adversity, never give up, keep pushing, keep chasing, keep going.

"Miracles do happen, that was a miracle moment for me."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x