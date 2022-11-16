Verstappen makes Red Bull vow after 'clear the air' talks

Sam Hall

Wednesday 16 November 2022 03:00

Max Verstappen has vowed to aid Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix "should he need it".

The Dutchman ignored team orders to make way for Perez on the final lap of the São Paulo Grand Prix with the pair positioned sixth and seventh.

As a result, the Mexican dropped to third in the standings heading into the final race weekend of the season, tied on points but trailing Charles Leclerc on the countback of race wins.

This presents a winner-takes-all scenario for the runners up position in the drivers' standings at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After clearing the air with his team following his rejection of clear orders in Brazil, Verstappen has now promised to do whatever is needed to aid Perez should an intervention be required.

Asked about his decision not to allow Perez through, the two-time world champion said: "I have my reasons for that.

"We have discussed that and I think it was good that we sat together and finally talked about it and basically just move forward from here.

"For sure, if we go to Abu Dhabi and he needs support - because they are tied so it's not the end of the world if he finishes ahead anyway.

"So, if he needs the help, I will be there but it is good that we first talked about it and basically cleared everything that was there on why I didn't do it [obey team orders]."