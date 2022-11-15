FIA to offer VAR inspiration to Premier League in Abu Dhabi

Sam Hall

F1 will be visited by representatives of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL] in Abu Dhabi with a view to improving football's VAR system.

The FIA has completed the first phase of its Race Direction Development Programme [RDDP], part of a significant view made in the wake of last year's championship-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The controversial handling of a late safety car period ultimately cost Michael Masi his position as race director, with Max Verstappen completing a last-lap overtake to snatch the title from Lewis Hamilton.

As part of its programme, the FIA has held discussions with representatives from football and rugby in a bid to learn from the refereeing practices of other sports.

Highlighting this growing collaboration, representatives from the PGMOL will attend this weekend's F1 season-finale to view the technology used to make judgements in the sport and take inspiration for VAR developments.

The FIA is now laying the groundwork for bringing through future talent while creating "a culture of critical reflection and constant improvement and provide analysis and feedback to identify areas for support and development."

To achieve this, the RDDP used footage from recent events to debrief officials who were present to highlight both positive decisions as well as areas for improvement.

Data used was gathered from the FIA's VAR-style Remote Operations Centre [ROC] in Geneva.

"The Race Direction Development Programme is designed to improve our Race Direction operations as part of our ongoing efforts to bring rigour and best practice to the governance of the sport," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"It also builds on the implementation of the ROC to support our race operations. The programme will also help us identify emerging talent so we can grow our pool of Race Directors, Stewards and officials for the future."