Verstappen reveals Perez grudge that sparked Red Bull team order furore

F1 News

4 comments

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Max Verstappen has insisted he had informed Red Bull of his feelings towards helping team-mate Sergio Perez ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix after tensions boiled over at Interlagos.

The team pleaded with the Dutchman to swap positions with Perez on the final lap of the 71-lap event having been allowed to pass to launch an assault on the top five.

But having failed to get past Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, Verstappen refused to give Perez aid in his battle to remain ahead of the Ferrari driver in the drivers' standings.

Red Bull has never secured the top two in the championship but Perez and Leclerc and now head to Abu Dhabi level on points.

"We all sat together before we came here," said Verstappen.

"We put everything on the table. Of course, I understand from Checo's side he is disappointed but I also gave my reasons why I didn't do it, about something that happened at the past.

"That is why we all sat together and talked about it and I think as a team, we understand and we have to move forward.

"We go to Abu Dhabi, they are tied on points and if he needs the help there to finish ahead of Charles, I will help him."

Perez's Q3 crash at Monaco cost Verstappen the opportunity for pole position earlier in the season and asked if this incident was a direct result of that, Verstappen replied: "It is not necessary to talk about it but it is important that as a team, we talk about it."

