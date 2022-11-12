Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Ferrari and Leclerc hit by Hill broadside over "fundamental" errors
21
F1 LIVE - Red Bull add to driver roster
1
Haas reach final decision on Schumacher F1 future
Ocon fastest ahead of São Paulo sprint as Sargeant moves closer to F1 seat
Gasly and Piastri to drive for new F1 teams in Abu Dhabi test
Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur
Gasly revels in Magnussen pole despite "terrible" result for AlphaTauri
2
Brundle urges F1 to "finesse" sprint amid uncertainty
Steiner - Magnussen pole 'best moment of my F1 career'
Ferrari explain latest strategic gaffe that made Leclerc "one unhappy man"
Norris reveals bug blighted sublime qualifying effort
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
F1 rule spirit questioned as Mercedes and Ferrari weigh up conundrum
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast
Ferrari and Leclerc hit by Hill broadside over "fundamental" errors

Ferrari and Leclerc hit by Hill broadside over "fundamental" errors

F1 News

Ferrari and Leclerc hit by Hill broadside over "fundamental" errors

Ferrari and Leclerc hit by Hill broadside over "fundamental" errors

Damon Hill has launched an attack on Ferrari after the Scuderia again failed to get the "fundamental things right" in São Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

Friday's session took place in changeable conditions, with the Interlagos circuit initially wet before a change to slick tyres.

In Q1, indecision saw Leclerc fitted with three different sets of tyres at one pit stop as pandemonium permeated through the Ferrari garage.

The team escaped a disastrous elimination on that occasion, but when rain threatened at the start of Q3, the Monégasque was the only one of the 10 drivers to sit at the end of the pit lane on intermediate tyres.

By the time he had set a lap and George Russell had triggered a red flag following an excursion in his Mercedes, the rain had begun falling and left Leclerc 10th on the grid for the sprint.

It is the latest in a long list of failures from Ferrari operationally this season and speaking to Sky Sports F1, 1996 champion Hill said: "They just have to do the fundamental things right. That is the problem.

"What is going on in Ferrari? Who is going to take charge in this situation? This has been going on all year.

"It is upsetting in a way because they have the potential and you can see Charles is criticising the team on the radio effectively saying 'nice one guys', but he has to assume some responsibility as well.

"Maybe they are not letting him do that or maybe he doesn't have the courage to assume it for himself.

"Can you imagine Max Verstappen saying 'What are we doing?' His personality is such that he commands attention and that is part and parcel of being a leader in the team."

To add further confusion to Leclerc's intermediate tyre strategy, team-mate Carlos Sainz was sent out on soft tyres despite the Scuderia's insistence rain was due to fall.

When this query was put to Hill, he replied: "If it is on the radar, it is not on the track.

"If you can do a lap, you look at the track... this is fundamental racing stuff.

"You go with the conditions that are present at the time. You can't tell if it is going to rain in 30 seconds or two days."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x