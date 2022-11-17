Red Bull "exceptionally lucky" in Ferrari and Mercedes challenge

Ewan Gale

Thursday 17 November 2022 06:00 - Updated: 06:03

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has claimed the team is "exceptionally lucky" to have surpassed the challenges posed by Ferrari and Mercedes en route to a double F1 championship triumph.

The Milton Keynes-based team returned to the top for the first time since 2013, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez holding off the charge from rivals Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as Ferrari posed the closest threat throughout the season.

Verstappen secured the record for most wins in a single season with his 14th in Mexico and has the opportunity to extend his achievement to 15 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Perez sits level with Leclerc for second in the drivers' standings, though the Ferrari driver is ahead on the number of race wins.

If the Mexican can topple Leclerc, it would provide Red Bull its first F1 championship one-two.

Asked if this was the best performance from the team in its 18-season history, Monaghan replied: "Perhaps most dominant.

"We could argue for that given the success we have enjoyed but there were more races this year than in 2009 when we were starting to be challenging, and 2010 for our first titles.

"It is different because there is a confidence in our team.

"2010 was a step into the unknown and that is how I viewed it.

"We are exceptionally lucky. We have had a good fight with Ferrari and some tussles with Mercedes this year and we have managed to surpass those."

Hailing the cohesion between Red Bull's travelling operations team and the workforce at its Milton Keynes base, Monaghan considered: "Is it the best year?

"I wouldn't say it is the best. I would say it is one of our most satisfying years.

"We are very privileged to have the car and the team we have, whether it is trackside or factory, it doesn't matter. Everyone is pulling in the same direction.

"The results speak for themselves."