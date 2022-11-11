Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Friday 11 November 2022 22:30

Kevin Magnussen took a sensational pole position for the São Paulo Grand Prix as rain and a crash from George Russell played into the hands of the Dane.

Leclerc seeks Ferrari answers after latest blunder

Charles Leclerc will seek answers from Ferrari after the latest tactical blunder from the team left the Monégasque 10th on the grid for the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint.

Russell reveals bizarre Mercedes damage from qualifying error

George Russell has revealed he broke his headrest during the error that brought a premature end to São Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

Steiner rubbishes Magnussen luck claim for São Paulo pole

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has rubbished suggestions Kevin Magnussen 'got lucky' in securing his maiden F1 pole at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Mercedes suspend deal with crisis-hit sponsor

Mercedes has suspended its partnership with FTX due to the crypto-exchange company facing bankruptcy.

Hamilton kids' concern over social media "bullying"