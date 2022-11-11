Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap
Steiner rubbishes Magnussen luck claim for São Paulo pole
Leclerc seeks Ferrari answers after latest blunder
Russell reveals bizarre Mercedes damage from qualifying error
Verstappen reveals mistake that cost pole in qualifying "lottery"
Magnussen pledges 'maximum attack for something funny' after shock pole
2
Magnussen takes sensational pole as Russell crashes out amid rain chaos
São Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE: Magnussen scores shock pole after Russell crash
F1 edging towards "future perfect calendar"
Steiner teases "imminent" Haas Schumacher decision
Mercedes uncertainty over 'bubbling' weather threat
Hamilton suffers with "floating" Mercedes as eight-thousandths separate top three
21
F1 LIVE - Sainz hit with São Paulo GP grid penalty
Mercedes suspend deal with crisis-hit sponsor
Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap

Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap

Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap

Kevin Magnussen took a sensational pole position for the São Paulo Grand Prix as rain and a crash from George Russell played into the hands of the Dane. Read more...

Leclerc seeks Ferrari answers after latest blunder

Charles Leclerc will seek answers from Ferrari after the latest tactical blunder from the team left the Monégasque 10th on the grid for the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Read more...

Russell reveals bizarre Mercedes damage from qualifying error

George Russell has revealed he broke his headrest during the error that brought a premature end to São Paulo Grand Prix qualifying. Read more...

Steiner rubbishes Magnussen luck claim for São Paulo pole

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has rubbished suggestions Kevin Magnussen 'got lucky' in securing his maiden F1 pole at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Mercedes suspend deal with crisis-hit sponsor

Mercedes has suspended its partnership with FTX due to the crypto-exchange company facing bankruptcy. Read more...

Hamilton kids' concern over social media "bullying"

Lewis Hamilton has expressed concern for the future of many children over the growing menace of social media bullying. Read more...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2022

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x