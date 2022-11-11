Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Fernando Alonso has revealed his plan to secure fourth position in the constructors' championship for Alpine and halt the threat posed by McLaren.

The Spaniard has suffered a woeful reliability record this season with problems beyond his control seeing him fail to finish on five occasions.

But Alonso's pace around these issues has helped Alpine to maintain a slender seven-point lead over McLaren.

Asked what he needs to do to finish ahead of the Woking-based team come the end of the season, Alonso said: “To see the chequered flag.

"I think every time I have seen the chequered flag this year, I have finished ahead of the McLarens.

“It hasn’t happened as much as I wish but if I can finish the race here and at Abu Dhabi, we will finish ahead of them.”

Alonso avoids penalty drama

Alonso's latest retirement came two weeks ago at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Although the 41-year-old was classified as finishing 19th, he was forced to pull off the track after a cylinder problem that he had nursed for over 10 laps proved ultimately terminal.

But with spare power units in the pool already following earlier failures, Alonso does not expect to lose grid positions in Brazil.

“It should be ok because I have a new engine that I introduced in Austin and had the penalty there. It did only the Saturday and Sunday of Austin," he added.

“In Mexico, it was an old engine so I have a new engine for Brazil and Abu Dhabi, so it should be ok for two races.”