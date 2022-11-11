Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat
F1 drivers' standings pre-São Paulo Grand Prix
Magnussen backs F1 sprint tweak
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Russell makes Gasly ban threat demand
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast
Leclerc makes 'unclean' Ferrari admission in failed Red Bull pursuit
Hamilton kids' concern over social media "bullying"
McLaren make Ricciardo confession as Verstappen ends boycott saga - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton explains why he is more excited for Brazil than Las Vegas
F1 'monitoring' Chinese Grand Prix situation as fears grow
F1 to discuss driver-backed sprint shake-up
Gasly reveals FIA talks to avoid "embarrassing" F1 ban
4
Verstappen draws line under Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga
Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat

Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat

F1 News

Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat

Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat
Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Fernando Alonso has revealed his plan to secure fourth position in the constructors' championship for Alpine and halt the threat posed by McLaren.

The Spaniard has suffered a woeful reliability record this season with problems beyond his control seeing him fail to finish on five occasions.

But Alonso's pace around these issues has helped Alpine to maintain a slender seven-point lead over McLaren.

Asked what he needs to do to finish ahead of the Woking-based team come the end of the season, Alonso said: “To see the chequered flag.

"I think every time I have seen the chequered flag this year, I have finished ahead of the McLarens.

“It hasn’t happened as much as I wish but if I can finish the race here and at Abu Dhabi, we will finish ahead of them.”

READ MORE: Russell makes Gasly ban threat demand

Alonso avoids penalty drama

Alonso's latest retirement came two weeks ago at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Although the 41-year-old was classified as finishing 19th, he was forced to pull off the track after a cylinder problem that he had nursed for over 10 laps proved ultimately terminal.

But with spare power units in the pool already following earlier failures, Alonso does not expect to lose grid positions in Brazil.

“It should be ok because I have a new engine that I introduced in Austin and had the penalty there. It did only the Saturday and Sunday of Austin," he added.

“In Mexico, it was an old engine so I have a new engine for Brazil and Abu Dhabi, so it should be ok for two races.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x