F1 'monitoring' Chinese Grand Prix situation as fears grow

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Thursday 10 November 2022 19:16 - Updated: 19:16

F1 is monitoring the current Covid situation in China as concerns grow over a return to Shanghai next season.

The sport has not held the Chinese Grand Prix since 2019, with the Covid pandemic ensuring the event has since stayed off the calendar.

At present, a return is slated to be the fourth race on the schedule next season on April 14-16, following the opening rounds in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu would be an obvious draw to the Chinese crowd after becoming the first driver from the country to compete in F1 this year.

Covid precautions, however, are still taken seriously in Asia, with drivers at the recent Japanese GP reverting to measures not seen in the paddock since last season.

In particular, screens were placed between drivers and team principals during the FIA press conferences, whilst face masks also made a return.

But whilst the optimism of a return to the Shanghai International Circuit grew when the 2023 calendar was announced, continued issues regarding Covid in China have cast the meeting into doubt.

Speaking on a Liberty call reviewing its Q3 earnings, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali conceded vision was clouded on whether the event would be possible.

“The covid situation in China remains an issue and it is not certain we will race there in 2023," said Domenicali.

"But we continue to monitor the situation and will keep everyone updated.”