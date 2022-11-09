Sargeant to replace Albon in São Paulo FP2

Sam Hall

Wednesday 9 November 2022 15:54

Williams is attempting to bolster the super licence points total of Logan Sargeant by granting its provisional 2023 driver additional running at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Sargeant was unveiled as Alex Albon's provisional team-mate for next year during the United States Grand Prix weekend.

But this came with the caveat that he is yet to attain a super licence, so must score the required 40 points.

He is currently 28 but can boost this total by a point per event by completing 100km of running in F1 free practice sessions, so long as he avoids attracting the attention of the stewards.

Although a point was gained at the Circuit of the Americas, red flags in Mexico saw the American fall short of the distance required, something that likely influenced Williams' decision to run him in FP2 this coming weekend.

Given the sprint format meaning FP1 is the only session before qualifying, second practice was the only viable option in which to place the driver.

"I’m looking forward to getting back in the FW44 for FP2 in São Paulo. I can’t wait to keep progressing with the team and building on the experience I gained in Austin and Mexico City," said Sargeant.

"To be given the opportunity to drive at such an iconic track like Interlagos with its banked corners and the Senna S is a great feeling.

"A massive thank you once again to everyone at Williams for giving me another chance to get behind the wheel."

Should Sargeant pick up two points from his outings in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, he will need only to finish fifth in the F2 standings.

The 21-year-old is currently third and nine points clear of this marker.

"Logan Sargeant continues his run of FP sessions in the FW44 and this weekend will drive Alex’s car during FP2," said Williams' head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson.

"This is unusual for a Sprint Event and is more difficult than usual as Alex’s car will be in Parc Ferme during FP2.

"However, the experience that Logan will get is invaluable, and giving him another opportunity is a good investment in his future.

"He did an excellent job in Austin and Mexico City, and we are confident that he will do so again despite the unusual weekend format."