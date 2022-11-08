Hamilton's Senna connections "measure of incredible achievments" - Wolff

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 8 November 2022 15:50

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton after the Briton was made an honourary citizen of Brazil.

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton received Brazil's legislative medal of merit and a diploma at congress after a bill was passed in June to make him an honourary citizen.

The occasion cemented Hamilton's icon status in Brazil, with the Mercedes driver's affinity to his and the country's motor racing hero Ayrton Senna often carrying him at the top of the popularity list at Interlagos.

Speaking at the ceremony at Congress in the capital Brasilia, Hamilton said: "I feel like now I'm one of you."

Passing on congratulations, Wolff considered: "It is a special moment for Lewis as he becomes an honorary citizen of Brazil.

"To be recognised and celebrated by a country that calls Ayrton Senna one of their own is a true measure of Lewis' incredible achievements both on the asphalt of Interlagos and as an advocate for diversity in our sport.

"From each member of the team, Lewis, we are incredibly proud of you.

"‘Obrigado’ for what we have achieved together so far - and we are excited by what is still to come!”