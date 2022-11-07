Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union
Hamilton delivers Las Vegas prediction after spectacular debut event
Pirelli warned it faces a "very big challenge" with tyre blanket ban
Las Vegas in one-year bid to match Singapore's 14-year journey
1
Red Bull and Sky move on from boycott furore
Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends
Schumacher title-winning Ferrari set to sell for near eight-figure sum
1
Ferrari bemoan "very small" impact of Red Bull budget cap penalty
Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban
2
Red Bull rivals "didn't take right opportunities" in F1 title fight - Domenicali
Wolff refuses to rule out Ricciardo for Mercedes reserve role
Hamilton 'desperation' as budget cap wound motivates Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 set to implement winter shutdown
Mercedes concern for "worse sport" over F1 blanket problem
Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union

Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union

F1 News

Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union

Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union

Fred Vasseur has suggested he faces a battle to keep motivation high over the next three years ahead of Sauber joining forces with motorsport powerhouse Audi.

The German manufacturing giant joins F1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier to Swiss-based Sauber which splits from current team partner Alfa Romeo at the end of next season.

Vasseur is aware that in order for Sauber to hit the ground running with Audi, the next three seasons are crucial to building a solid platform of results and performances, and not resting on any laurels that it will soon have manufacturer backing to prop it up.

"You know that performance is coming from everywhere," said Vasseur. "It's never one single topic.

"It means that we know we are far too small in terms of headcount, that we are something like 500 people today when some other teams around me are perhaps 200 more.

"For sure, we have to do a step forward but we have also three years to do it and it will be a challenge but I think the challenge is very positive.

"You know that when you have the light at the end of the tunnel, and you know that you have to improve and you will have the resources to do it, it's a good challenge and that will be the best motivation for everybody in the company.

"But on the other hand, I don't want to lose the path of the next two years because the best way to prepare for the future is also to perform.

"I want to keep the team motivated and focused on ’23, ’24 and ’25."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x