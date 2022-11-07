Alfa Romeo facing motivational battle ahead of Audi union

Ian Parkes

Monday 7 November 2022 16:12

Fred Vasseur has suggested he faces a battle to keep motivation high over the next three years ahead of Sauber joining forces with motorsport powerhouse Audi.

The German manufacturing giant joins F1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier to Swiss-based Sauber which splits from current team partner Alfa Romeo at the end of next season.

Vasseur is aware that in order for Sauber to hit the ground running with Audi, the next three seasons are crucial to building a solid platform of results and performances, and not resting on any laurels that it will soon have manufacturer backing to prop it up.

"You know that performance is coming from everywhere," said Vasseur. "It's never one single topic.

"It means that we know we are far too small in terms of headcount, that we are something like 500 people today when some other teams around me are perhaps 200 more.

"For sure, we have to do a step forward but we have also three years to do it and it will be a challenge but I think the challenge is very positive.

"You know that when you have the light at the end of the tunnel, and you know that you have to improve and you will have the resources to do it, it's a good challenge and that will be the best motivation for everybody in the company.

"But on the other hand, I don't want to lose the path of the next two years because the best way to prepare for the future is also to perform.

"I want to keep the team motivated and focused on ’23, ’24 and ’25."