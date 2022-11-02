F1 dismiss Brazilian GP cancellation fears

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

F1 has dismissed fears the Brazilian Grand Prix will face a late cancellation due to political unrest in the country following Sunday's national elections.

The South American country elected a new president in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on a narrow majority on Sunday from current incumbent Jair Bolsonaro who has yet to concede defeat.

As a result, there have been demonstrations and riots taking place in many areas of the country, with roadblocks also put in place, including around São Paulo.

This has led to concerns the race may be called off at the 11th hour but F1 has delivered assurances it will go ahead.

GPFans understands that in advance of every race in São Paulo there are security personnel on the ground delivering intelligence as to the situation in the city, and who work through any issues with the promoter and the local authorities.

Whilst the unrest has been volatile on occasions, it is believed F1 is comfortable with the improving position over the last few days and there is no threat to the race or the management of the event.

