Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe
1
Hamilton Massa showdown anniversary: Cause revealed behind dramatic finale
Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation
Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle
Mercedes awarded prestigious engineering trophy
3
Brundle backs Kravitz as Red Bull Sky boycott leads to abuse
Ricciardo refuses full blame in Tsunoda incident
Ferrari struggles surpass power unit compromise
2
Horner "surprised" by Mercedes strategy error
Hamilton laughs off Alonso as Verstappen Sky boycott triggers reaction - GPFans F1 Recap
Perez insists "intense" Mexican fans harmless despite safety fears
21
F1 LIVE - Hulkenberg "optimistic" over F1 return
1
Colombia pushing for 10-year F1 deal after Domenicali visit
3
Wolff in "no doubt" over "greatest racing driver" Hamilton success outside F1
Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe

Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe

F1 News

Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe

Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has labelled Fernando Alonso "a teaser" over his comments regarding the value of Lewis Hamilton's seven F1 world championships.

The Spaniard caused a stir when suggesting in an interview with De Telegraaf that Max Verstappen's two world titles carried more value due to the fact he defeated rivals from outside his team.

This is in stark contrast to six of Hamilton's triumphs, though the Briton was forced into tough battles with Nico Rosberg before a healthy partnership was formed with Valtteri Bottas.

Addressing Alonso's comments, Wolff said: “He’s a teaser. Comedy. It creates headlines and the sport is about headlines.

"They are great champions and Alonso likes to throw one in.

“I don’t think it is bothering Lewis a millimetre.”

Mercedes "flattered" by recent circuits

The Silver Arrows experienced a mini-resurgence in the United States and Mexico, with Lewis Hamilton finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen on both occasions on merit alone.

With Charles Leclerc finishing a minute down on Verstappen on Sunday, Wolff was asked whether Ferrari was now behind Mercedes in the pecking order.

“I wouldn’t want to say that because they are a strong team," replied Wolff.

"We have had a few good Sundays now but maybe these circuits have flattered us.

“I think after Brazil we will have more of a picture but I don’t think they are suddenly half a minute slower than us.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x