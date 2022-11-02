Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Wednesday 2 November 2022 06:00

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has labelled Fernando Alonso "a teaser" over his comments regarding the value of Lewis Hamilton's seven F1 world championships.

The Spaniard caused a stir when suggesting in an interview with De Telegraaf that Max Verstappen's two world titles carried more value due to the fact he defeated rivals from outside his team.

This is in stark contrast to six of Hamilton's triumphs, though the Briton was forced into tough battles with Nico Rosberg before a healthy partnership was formed with Valtteri Bottas.

Addressing Alonso's comments, Wolff said: “He’s a teaser. Comedy. It creates headlines and the sport is about headlines.

"They are great champions and Alonso likes to throw one in.

“I don’t think it is bothering Lewis a millimetre.”

Mercedes "flattered" by recent circuits

The Silver Arrows experienced a mini-resurgence in the United States and Mexico, with Lewis Hamilton finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen on both occasions on merit alone.

With Charles Leclerc finishing a minute down on Verstappen on Sunday, Wolff was asked whether Ferrari was now behind Mercedes in the pecking order.

“I wouldn’t want to say that because they are a strong team," replied Wolff.

"We have had a few good Sundays now but maybe these circuits have flattered us.

“I think after Brazil we will have more of a picture but I don’t think they are suddenly half a minute slower than us.”