Alpine reveal FIA concession as line drawn in sand

Ewan Gale

Saturday 29 October 2022 19:34

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane has revealed the FIA believes the Haas protest saga against Fernando Alonso went "too far" but believes a line has now been "drawn in the sand".

Alonso recovered from an airborne crash with future Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll to finish seventh at the United States Grand Prix, only for a protest by Haas to be upheld after the race over the legality of the Spaniard's car, which had lost a wing mirror.

But ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, Alonso's 30-second time penalty was rescinded and his points reinstated .

"It was great to get that outcome and I am really happy and pleased that things worked out between us and the FIA," said Permane.

"We had some very positive discussions [on Friday] with the FIA technical department and I think they agreed that things had gone a little bit too far.

"I don't think anyone, apart from Haas, felt that having a mirror knocked off in an accident that wasn't your fault... and then that drive Fernando did, he merited that seventh place."

On potential changes to procedures, Permane added: "From here onwards, small damages like a mirror, like a front-wing endplate, if it is non-structural, a brake duct, something like that would not be considered to be a black-and-orange flag offence.

"This is still ongoing and I am sure at the Technical Advisory Committee and the Sporting Advisory Committee we will discuss it more.

"But a little bit of a line in the sand has been drawn and hopefully there will be better racing because of it."