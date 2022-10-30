F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast

Ian Parkes

Sunday 30 October 2022 06:35

A record race-day crowd for the Mexico City Grand Prix can expect to predominantly be bathed in sunshine.

The weather has been pleasant so far and it appears as if there will be little change for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast

Sunday

As with Saturday when there was a threat of rain to spice up proceedings only to fall away, it is the same for race day.

Going into the weekend, it appeared as if rain was going to play a part at some stage, but not anymore.

There will be a bright start to the day before light clouds roll in for the start of the race at 2pm local time [8pm BST].

Temperatures are set for a high of 24 degrees Celsius whilst there will be a gentle north-westerly breeze of three miles per hour, although with gusts a little stronger of 13mph.