Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast

F1 News

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast
Ian Parkes

A record race-day crowd for the Mexico City Grand Prix can expect to predominantly be bathed in sunshine.

The weather has been pleasant so far and it appears as if there will be little change for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mexico City Grand Prix weather forecast

Sunday

As with Saturday when there was a threat of rain to spice up proceedings only to fall away, it is the same for race day.

Going into the weekend, it appeared as if rain was going to play a part at some stage, but not anymore.

There will be a bright start to the day before light clouds roll in for the start of the race at 2pm local time [8pm BST].

Temperatures are set for a high of 24 degrees Celsius whilst there will be a gentle north-westerly breeze of three miles per hour, although with gusts a little stronger of 13mph.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x