Red Bull and Aston Martin prodigies confirmed for MAJOR F1 showcase opportunity

Harry Smith

Tuesday 11 July 2023 19:29

Felipe Drugovich and Zane Maloney will both take part in a Rome E-Prix free practice session this weekend as they explore potential open-wheel careers away from F1.

Both drivers have already experienced Formula E machinery in some context, taking part in the rookie test earlier this year alongside a wealth of other feeder series talents.

Drugovich will likely be considering options in both IndyCar and Formula E, but the Brazilian remains keen on an F1 seat after winning the F2 championship last season and testing for Aston Martin in Bahrain.

Maloney is the latest F2 addition to the Red Bull junior program, impressing as he challenged the likes of Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins in F3 last season.

Rookie talent on show in Rome

All 11 Formula E teams will have a rookie driver competing in this free practice session ahead of the Rome E-Prix as the series looks to ensure a steady stream of talent into the series.

Drugovich will drive the Maserati MSG Racing entry, while Maloney will drive for the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team.

Felipe Drugovich completed Aston Martin's pre-season testing in place of Lance Stroll

Fans of F1 and the F1 feeder series ladder will recognise plenty of names from the session, none more so than Russian driver Daniil Kvyat, who drove for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Renault during his time in the series.

Former F2 talents Luca Ghiotto and Jack Aitken are also involved in the test, while Jehan Daruvala, currently competing for MP Motorsport in F2, is also testing.

