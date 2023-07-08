Verstappen SHOCKED after bonkers British Grand Prix qualifying

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 8 July 2023

Max Verstappen expressed his shock at seeing the two McLarens take P2 and P3 on the grid behind him after a hectic qualifying session for the British Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion took pole position for the race, despite making a rare mistake and colliding with the pit wall after a red-flagged Q1 session.

The Red Bull driver described the session as 'crazy' after changeable weather impacted Q1 and Q2.

But he was most surprised by those joining him at the front of the grid, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri put in very impressive performances to take P2 and P3 respectively.

Speaking to Jenson Button for Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen said: “It’s been quite a crazy qualifying. It’s been quite hectic. Also, quite slippery in some places, but we did our laps.

"Q3, I was quite surprised to see them (McLaren) two there. It’s great for McLaren as well to be here from our side, very happy of course to be on pole."

Verstappen: You had to be a bit careful

The Red Bull driver was wary of damp spots on the track after rain impeded drivers in earlier sessions.

He explained that it was necessary to be cautious, saying: “Especially Q1 and Q2 you know, there was still a few damp spots. You had to be a little bit careful.

"Of course, you push close to the limit, but knowing that we have a quick car you don’t need to go to the 100 per cent limit."

Rainy weather impacted the qualifying sessions for the British Grand Prix

He continued: "I think that’s why in Q3 when you just go for it, I think that’s where we then of course eked out the gap a little bit.

"It was not a very big gap to them. For us today, a great day and looking forward to tomorrow already."

