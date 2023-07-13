Schiff names F1 team boss who is her 'favourite character'

Harry Smith

Naomi Schiff has labelled Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur as one of her 'favourite characters' in F1 while speaking at the British Grand Prix.

Vasseur took the reins at Ferrari ahead of the 2023 season, taking over from Mattia Binotto following a turbulent spell in charge of the Scuderia.

The former Alfa Romeo boss has endured a difficult start to life in Ferrari red though with the legendary team scrapping with Aston Martin and Mercedes in the fight for P2 in the constructor standings.

While Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc currently sit P5 and P6 in the driver standings, the team have made positive steps in Canada and Austria.

Vasseur's 'calm head'

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 lead commentator David Croft during Saturday's broadcast, Schiff showcased her opinion on Vasseur.

“Lovely personality," Schiff explained. "I mean, Fred Vasseur is just an interesting character. He’s obviously got so much experience in the sport.

"I think he’s slowly but surely becoming one of my favourite characters."

Fred Vasseur is Ferrari's team principal

Schiff explained her comments, citing the Frenchman's cool demeanour as a contributing factor in calming the media storm that often surrounds Ferrari.

"He knows exactly how to spin the story for Ferrari in exactly the right way. He just seems to give his cool, calm head to that."

